Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.06 ($13.01).

Shares of Commerzbank opened at €8.53 ($10.04) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.20) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.26).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

