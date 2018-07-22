Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.06 ($13.01).

Shares of Commerzbank opened at €8.53 ($10.04) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.20) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.26).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

