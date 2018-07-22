DENSO Corp/ADR Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (DNZOY)

DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for DENSO Corp/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO Corp/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get DENSO Corp/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of DENSO Corp/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

DENSO Corp/ADR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. DENSO Corp/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About DENSO Corp/ADR

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. It develops and manufactures electronic products, semiconductor sensors, and microelectronic devices; and powertrain systems, such as gasoline and diesel engine control systems, fuel pumps, variable valve timing-related products, sensors, and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Corp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO Corp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.