Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.4925916964332 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ DFRG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 299,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,593. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DFRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Salas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $450,400. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

