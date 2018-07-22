Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.