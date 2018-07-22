Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Lessened by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Danaher were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 87,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 11,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.