Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 87,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 11,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 121,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.