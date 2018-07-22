Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €77.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.04 ($84.76).

Shares of Daimler opened at €57.26 ($67.36) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Daimler has a 12-month low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a 12-month high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

