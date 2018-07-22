DA Davidson Cuts FTD Companies (FTD) Price Target to $3.50

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
FTD Companies stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $20.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTD Companies by 86.1% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FTD Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FTD Companies Company Profile
FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.
