DA Davidson Cuts FTD Companies (FTD) Price Target to $3.50

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

FTD Companies stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $318.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.10 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. analysts predict that FTD Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTD Companies by 86.1% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FTD Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

