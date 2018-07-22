DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.39%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

LegacyTexas Financial Group opened at $44.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $222,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTXB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

