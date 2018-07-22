Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.03

Media coverage about Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cytosorbents earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 47.3009995972634 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 152,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,705. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 20,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,554 shares of company stock worth $780,986. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

