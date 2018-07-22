CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 138,904 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.33. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 11.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury.

