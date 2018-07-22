Curriculum Vitae Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CVH)

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Curriculum Vitae has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the US dollar. One Curriculum Vitae token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curriculum Vitae alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00448347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00163250 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024295 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Curriculum Vitae Token Profile

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial . The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io

Curriculum Vitae Token Trading

Curriculum Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curriculum Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curriculum Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curriculum Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curriculum Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.