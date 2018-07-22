Curecoin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.01114940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005118 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016390 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,886,996 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

