Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $815,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,904,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,776 in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers opened at $115.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

