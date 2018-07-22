CSX (CSX) Given a $82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, thefly.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CSX to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on CSX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $69.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

