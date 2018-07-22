CryptopiaFeeShares (CEFS) Market Cap Hits $0.00

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can now be purchased for about $754.47 or 0.10196900 BTC on major exchanges. CryptopiaFeeShares has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,926.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptopiaFeeShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00448309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00163309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024227 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000970 BTC.

CryptopiaFeeShares Token Profile

CryptopiaFeeShares’ genesis date was February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptopiaFeeShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptopiaFeeShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptopiaFeeShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.