CryoPort (CYRX) Trading -0.7% Higher

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.02. 3,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 542,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.95.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $29,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CryoPort by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

