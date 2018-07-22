Critical Review: XCel Brands (XELB) versus Joint (JYNT)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCel Brands and Joint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $31.71 million 1.56 -$10.12 million $0.09 30.00 Joint $25.16 million 4.47 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -33.12

Joint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XCel Brands. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XCel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of XCel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of XCel Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -28.78% 3.93% 2.88% Joint -7.58% -53.03% -12.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XCel Brands and Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00

XCel Brands presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Joint has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given XCel Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than Joint.

Risk & Volatility

XCel Brands has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XCel Brands beats Joint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for our brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

