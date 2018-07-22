Critical Review: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) & Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Sykes Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.43 billion 7.34 $245.79 million $3.14 43.28 Sykes Enterprises $1.59 billion 0.81 $32.21 million $2.00 15.02

Jack Henry & Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sykes Enterprises. Sykes Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Sykes Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 1 0 2.17 Sykes Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $123.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 23.69% 23.12% 13.72% Sykes Enterprises 1.51% 10.07% 6.32%

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sykes Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Sykes Enterprises on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

