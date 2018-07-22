Critical Comparison: International Game Technology (IGT) versus Integrity Gaming (IGAMF)

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) and Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get International Game Technology alerts:

This table compares International Game Technology and Integrity Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -22.37% 10.47% 1.96% Integrity Gaming -51.48% -183.85% -22.23%

This table compares International Game Technology and Integrity Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.94 billion 1.03 -$1.07 billion $1.52 16.34 Integrity Gaming $16.40 million 0.42 -$8.50 million ($0.24) -0.82

Integrity Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology. Integrity Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Gaming has a beta of 9.08, indicating that its stock price is 808% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Integrity Gaming does not pay a dividend. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Game Technology and Integrity Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Integrity Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology currently has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Integrity Gaming.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Integrity Gaming on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, table games, slot games, bingo, iLottery, virtual reality, mobile-to-retail products, player management systems, and market intelligence services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Integrity Gaming Company Profile

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company leases and distributes slot machines, electronic table games, and casino equipment and supplies to tribal casino operators, as well as offers project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues. As of May 22, 2018, it operated slot routes with approximately 2,700 gaming machines across 30 casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. Integrity Gaming Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.