Critical Analysis: Green Plains (GPRE) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Plains and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.18 $61.06 million ($0.86) -18.49 Westlake Chemical $8.04 billion 1.73 $1.30 billion $5.47 19.68

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Green Plains is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains 1.08% -5.27% -2.07% Westlake Chemical 17.61% 17.77% 7.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Plains and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 5 0 2.83 Westlake Chemical 2 8 8 0 2.33

Green Plains currently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.78%. Westlake Chemical has a consensus target price of $119.81, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Green Plains on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for retail and industrial uses. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately a fleet of 3,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

