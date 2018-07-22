Credit Suisse Group Lowers Blackstone Group (BX) Price Target to $47.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of Blackstone Group opened at $35.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,325,000 after buying an additional 3,581,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,853,000 after buying an additional 3,342,649 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3,337.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 1,792,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,123,000 after buying an additional 1,477,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

