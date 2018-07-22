Creative Planning Trims Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $169.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

