Creative Planning Has $7.65 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Creative Planning increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Valero Energy stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.