Creative Planning Has $6.49 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,326.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,762 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $401,898.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,432 shares in the company, valued at $790,410.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $162.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

