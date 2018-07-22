Coty Inc (COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Coty opened at $13.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.30. Coty has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Ramos acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $669,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Ramos acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,150.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,700 shares of company stock worth $1,167,878 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.