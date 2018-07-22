Coty (COTY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Coty (NYSE:COTY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coty earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2565101110229 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of Coty opened at $13.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. Coty has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Daniel E. Ramos bought 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $669,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Ramos bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,150.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 81,700 shares of company stock worth $1,167,878. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.