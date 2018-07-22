Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $54,905,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $218.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $218.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,491 shares of company stock worth $5,400,197. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.45.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

