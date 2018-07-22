Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 11,112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432,335 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,539,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF opened at $106.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.71 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.2686 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

