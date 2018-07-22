Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5,354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,056 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

