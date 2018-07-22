Contrasting Vistra Energy (VST) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD)

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vistra Energy and 8Point3 Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 3 9 0 2.75 8Point3 Energy Partners 1 9 0 0 1.90

Vistra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.35, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given 8Point3 Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8Point3 Energy Partners is more favorable than Vistra Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8Point3 Energy Partners has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra Energy and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $5.43 billion 2.24 -$254.00 million $0.96 24.15 8Point3 Energy Partners $70.08 million 14.02 $11.40 million N/A N/A

8Point3 Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy -13.19% 5.56% 2.44% 8Point3 Energy Partners 28.84% 1.96% 1.01%

Dividends

8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Vistra Energy does not pay a dividend. 8Point3 Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Vistra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Vistra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

