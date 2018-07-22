Contrasting Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Papa John’s Int’l is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.78 billion 0.93 $102.29 million $2.62 19.69 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 2.26 $30.13 million $1.10 27.50

Papa John’s Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Papa John’s Int’l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l 5.17% -90.29% 15.44% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.69% 44.01% 17.02%

Volatility & Risk

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 7 2 0 2.22 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.81%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

