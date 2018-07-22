Contrasting OCI Partners (OCIP) and Univar (UNVR)

OCI Partners (NYSE: OCIP) and Univar (NYSE:UNVR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get OCI Partners alerts:

This table compares OCI Partners and Univar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCI Partners 11.37% 30.77% 6.89% Univar 1.93% 19.20% 3.59%

OCI Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Univar does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OCI Partners and Univar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCI Partners $343.33 million 2.90 $24.47 million N/A N/A Univar $8.25 billion 0.47 $119.80 million $1.39 19.80

Univar has higher revenue and earnings than OCI Partners.

Risk and Volatility

OCI Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of OCI Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Univar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OCI Partners and Univar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCI Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Univar 0 4 3 0 2.43

OCI Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Univar has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Given Univar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univar is more favorable than OCI Partners.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas. OCI Partners LP is a subsidiary of OCIP Holding, LLC.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, sealants, acids, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacture of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and services, as well as specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, colors, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients, which include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling, as well as waste management services. It distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.