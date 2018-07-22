Contrasting Insulet (PODD) & CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP)

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet -4.82% -20.02% -3.60% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -93.41% -59.62%

6.2% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $463.77 million 11.10 -$26.83 million ($0.46) -190.43 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$8.14 million ($1.46) -4.98

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insulet. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CELLECT BIOTECH/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insulet and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 13 1 2.88 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.70%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of drugs over a specified interval of time, at an administered volume. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

