Contrasting Huaneng Power International (HNP) and Eversource Energy (ES)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE: HNP) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.51 $233.81 million $0.40 76.00 Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.40 $987.99 million $3.11 18.89

Eversource Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Huaneng Power International pays out 137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Huaneng Power International and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eversource Energy 1 4 7 0 2.50

Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $62.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International 1.03% 1.66% 0.43% Eversource Energy 12.58% 9.04% 2.87%

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

