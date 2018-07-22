Contrasting Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Antero Midstream GP (AMGP)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 129.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,433.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream GP has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Antero Midstream GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 2.12 $2.80 billion $1.32 21.75 Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 51.38 $2.32 million $0.03 641.33

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 9.41% 12.95% 5.51% Antero Midstream GP 21.79% 116.75% 62.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Antero Midstream GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and Antero Midstream GP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 16 0 3.00 Antero Midstream GP 0 5 6 0 2.55

Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus target price of $31.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus target price of $22.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Antero Midstream GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,600 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 14 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,800 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 495 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related activities, including 800 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,100 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC and changed its name to Antero Midstream GP LP in May 2017. Antero Midstream GP LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

