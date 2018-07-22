Contrasting DAIWA Sec Grp I/S (DSEEY) and Commerzbank (CRZBY)

DAIWA Sec Grp I/S (OTCMKTS: DSEEY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DAIWA Sec Grp I/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DAIWA Sec Grp I/S and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIWA Sec Grp I/S 16.88% 8.27% 0.54% Commerzbank 1.89% 0.83% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DAIWA Sec Grp I/S and Commerzbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIWA Sec Grp I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 3 1 0 0 1.25

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIWA Sec Grp I/S and Commerzbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIWA Sec Grp I/S $6.43 billion 1.57 $995.22 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $14.89 billion 0.84 $176.32 million N/A N/A

DAIWA Sec Grp I/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerzbank.

Risk & Volatility

DAIWA Sec Grp I/S has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DAIWA Sec Grp I/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Commerzbank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DAIWA Sec Grp I/S beats Commerzbank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIWA Sec Grp I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance services. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 146 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations, as well as underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment engages in investment activities, such as venture investments, private equity investments, corporate loan investments, and energy investments. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, advisory, and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments. The company's private banking services include current and savings accounts, credit cards, loans and mortgages, investments, and financial advisory services; business client's services comprise business accounts, electronic banking, POS systems, and integrated payment management services, as well as advisory services; and corporate client's services include international business, cash management, liquidity management, financing, investment and corporate, and capital markets financing, as well as corporate accounts and online banking services. It also offers commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade finance, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services; money market, hedging, and commodities and precious metals products; and wealth management services. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate and ship financing services, as well as public financing services. As of March 27, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

