Contrasting Cytosorbents (CTSO) & AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 5 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 15.20%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -56.06% -88.39% -38.47% AngioDynamics 4.74% 5.21% 3.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $15.15 million 23.49 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -37.03 AngioDynamics $344.29 million 2.29 $16.33 million $0.74 28.95

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Cytosorbents on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.