Contrasting County Bancorp (ICBK) and State Bank Financial (STBZ)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) and State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. State Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. County Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Bank Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and State Bank Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. State Bank Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares County Bancorp and State Bank Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $60.70 million 2.92 $10.42 million $1.49 17.77 State Bank Financial $248.13 million 5.34 $46.57 million $1.46 23.23

State Bank Financial has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Bank Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of State Bank Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of State Bank Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Bank Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for County Bancorp and State Bank Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 State Bank Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

County Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. State Bank Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than State Bank Financial.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and State Bank Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 20.40% 10.24% 0.97% State Bank Financial 19.79% 9.78% 1.30%

Summary

State Bank Financial beats County Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products. It also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial and industrial, agriculture and consumer, real estate, real estate construction and development, commercial, financial, and agricultural loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, the company offers correspondent banking products; payment solutions for funds collection and concentration services, such as ACH origination, electronic bill presentment and payment, remote deposit capture and cash deposit, retail and wholesale lockbox, and wire services. Further, it provides cash management accounts; disbursement services comprising online bill pay, person-to-person payments, and bank-to-bank transfers; fraud controls that include Positive Pay, ACH Decisioning, and IBM Security Trusteer Rapport malware protection; and online cash management systems. Additionally, the company offers payroll services, which comprise automated human resources information system, payroll, benefit, labor management, and insurance services; and online banking and bill payment, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and automated teller machine card services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 full-service banking offices in Georgia, which comprises Bibb, Chatham, Clarke, Cobb, Columbia, Dooly, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Houston, Jones, Liberty, McDuffie, Richmond, and Tattnall counties. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

