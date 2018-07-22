Contrasting BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) & Elevate Credit (ELVT)

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ: BCOR) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

This table compares BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BLUCORA INC Common Stock 7.84% 13.11% 7.13% Elevate Credit 0.13% 12.91% 2.02%

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BLUCORA INC Common Stock 0 2 4 0 2.67 Elevate Credit 0 2 4 0 2.67

BLUCORA INC Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $37.45, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than BLUCORA INC Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BLUCORA INC Common Stock and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BLUCORA INC Common Stock $509.56 million 3.47 $27.03 million $1.22 30.86 Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.62 -$6.91 million $0.16 62.50

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit. BLUCORA INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BLUCORA INC Common Stock beats Elevate Credit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.