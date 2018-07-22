Contrasting Aramark (ARMK) & Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aramark and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arcos Dorados 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Aramark.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.29% 17.96% 3.86% Arcos Dorados 2.63% 19.72% 5.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.67 $373.92 million $1.77 22.38 Arcos Dorados $3.32 billion 0.45 $129.16 million $0.61 11.72

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aramark has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats Arcos Dorados on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of April 27, 2018, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,100 McDonald's-branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

