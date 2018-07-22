Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services opened at $3.42 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

