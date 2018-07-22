CompuCoin (CPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,484.00

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. CompuCoin has a market cap of $54,484.00 and $148.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompuCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CompuCoin has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CompuCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 251% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010605 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000899 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About CompuCoin

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin . The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CompuCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CompuCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.