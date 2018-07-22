Comparing New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) and Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 26.12% 6.81% 0.87% Greene County Bancorp 30.93% 15.20% 1.26%

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.80 billion 3.11 $466.20 million $0.81 14.09 Greene County Bancorp $39.88 million 7.23 $11.18 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 3 6 2 0 1.91 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.61, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.