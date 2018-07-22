Comparing HAVAS (HAVSF) & Telaria (TLRA)

HAVAS (OTCMKTS: HAVSF) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HAVAS has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telaria has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.0% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Telaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HAVAS and Telaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAVAS 0 0 0 0 N/A Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Telaria has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.10%. Given Telaria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than HAVAS.

Profitability

This table compares HAVAS and Telaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAVAS N/A N/A N/A Telaria 3.46% -15.04% -8.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HAVAS and Telaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAVAS $2.52 billion 1.79 N/A N/A N/A Telaria $43.80 million 4.80 $2.22 million N/A N/A

Telaria has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HAVAS.

Summary

Telaria beats HAVAS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAVAS

Havas SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, media, and digital services worldwide. It offers brand strategy, consulting, advertising, and brand content; media planning and buying; corporate, financial, and human resource communication; direct, relational, promotional, and interactive marketing; content creation; marketing and design; sports marketing; and healthcare communication services. The company was formerly known as Havas Advertising and changed its name to Havas SA in 2002. Havas SA was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France. Havas SA is a subsidiary of Vivendi SA.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

