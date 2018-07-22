Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao opened at $20.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.