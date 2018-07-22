Community Health Systems (CYH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Health Systems earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7267761668046 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Community Health Systems traded down $0.06, hitting $2.71, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,303,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,009. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $315.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

