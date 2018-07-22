Commercial Metals (CMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,054,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,866 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,263 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,850,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,752,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 700,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,295. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

