Comerica (CMA) PT Raised to $108.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $111.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 47.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

