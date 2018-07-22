Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Gap Up to $34.91

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $34.91. Comcast shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 852051 shares.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $146,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.